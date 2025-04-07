Everyone is saying the same thing about the return of Celebrity Big Brother

The brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother premiered on Monday night.

Following weeks of speculation, the 12 new celebrity housemates were confirmed during tonight’s launch episode.

Many famous faces entered the house on Monday night, but one star in particular caused a stir.

As Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke met AJ Odudu and Will Best many fans had a lot to say about his entrance.

Many viewers criticised the Hollywood actor for being “overly friendly” with host AJ Odudu.

At one point the actor almost refused to go into the house, telling AJ “he would rather stay there with her.”

One wrote: “The producers checking the rule book to see if Mickey Rourke gets a warning for an incident which happened before he even entered the house.”

Another wrote: “mickey trying to find his way in the big brother house”

A third wrote: “I honestly never thought that I’d see mickey rourke get herded into the big brother house like a lost sheep and then get yanked into a conga line by jojo siwa… this show is the gift that keeps on giving”

Another wrote: “aj and will throwing mickey rourke into the house”

