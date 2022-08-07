Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Love Island reunion

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Love Island 2022 reunion.

The highly anticipated 90-minute special was recorded in London on Thursday evening, and it aired on Sunday night.

The show was hosted by Laura Whitmore, and it promised to be filled with drama.

However, viewers were left disappointed by the lack of drama, with many branding the show “boring”.

One tweeted: “This reunion could’ve been the best piece of reality tv all year but instead they made it boring makes no sense such a missed opportunity.”

Another wrote: “This reunion is boring, I was expecting a party, watching them all get back together & some drama … not more interviews with the final 4.”

Check out more reactions below:

