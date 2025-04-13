Everyone is saying the same thing about the latest season of Black Mirror

On April 8, Season 7 of Black Mirror returned to television, bringing with it its trademark mix of mind-bending shocks and dystopian narrative.

With a strong cast of performers eager to bring new horrors to life, this season promised new thrills and an exploration of the dark side of technology.

The actor lineup is as captivating as the storylines of each show, ranging from seasoned veterans like Will Poulter to newcomers Issa Rae, Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Ahead of the new series, Charlie told Tudum that the new season is “a little bit OG Black Mirror”, adding: “It’s back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories — there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it.”

With many praising the series as the finest since season one, it’s easy to conclude that fans agree with Charlie.

On social media, one wrote: “Season 7 of blackmirror may be the best season that has come out yet. Entertaining, thought provoking, riddled with crazy plot twists and superb acting. You really did an amazing job.”

Another wrote: “#BlackMirrorS7 is soooooooo good! jeez, much better than s6 and episodes were powerful”

A third wrote: “Overall, Season 7 gave us six solid stories stemmed from fresh ideas, themes and social commentaries. Some are stronger than the others but the core is always there. #BlackMirror, you will always be famous.”

