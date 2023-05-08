Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Everyone is saying the same thing about RTÉ’s Kin after the season two finale

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Warning! This article contains spoilers…

The highly anticipated season two finale of RTÉ’s Kin aired on Sunday night.

The popular drama, which features a stellar cast, is about a Dublin family embroiled in gangland war.

Fans took to Twitter after that cliffhanger ending, and everyone is describing the series as the best Irish show since Love/Hate.

One viewer tweeted: “RTE take a bow, what a season finale for Kin! Feeling such Joy for Frank to then your heart physically hurting for him. best Irish TV since Love/Hate.”

Another wrote: “#KIN is the best thing that has been on tele since love/hate. Amazing show and an amazing cast. Nice to see Frank exact revenge on Bren but said to see Aiden leave the show. Great character arc though. Brilliant brilliant show. #RTE.”

A third penned: “Absolutely brilliant series and well done everyone involved. One of best series that has been on RTÉ. Liked Love/Hate Loved Kin!”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us