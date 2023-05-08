Everyone is saying the same thing about RTÉ’s Kin after the season two finale

Warning! This article contains spoilers…
The highly anticipated season two finale of RTÉ’s Kin aired on Sunday night.
The popular drama, which features a stellar cast, is about a Dublin family embroiled in gangland war.
Fans took to Twitter after that cliffhanger ending, and everyone is describing the series as the best Irish show since Love/Hate.
One viewer tweeted: “RTE take a bow, what a season finale for Kin! Feeling such Joy for Frank to then your heart physically hurting for him. best Irish TV since Love/Hate.”
Another wrote: “#KIN is the best thing that has been on tele since love/hate. Amazing show and an amazing cast. Nice to see Frank exact revenge on Bren but said to see Aiden leave the show. Great character arc though. Brilliant brilliant show. #RTE.”
A third penned: “Absolutely brilliant series and well done everyone involved. One of best series that has been on RTÉ. Liked Love/Hate Loved Kin!”
— Sarah Conway (@sarahconway21) May 7, 2023
— The Exhibition Guy – Stephan Murtagh (@ExhibitionGuy1) May 8, 2023
— Graham Whelton (@DepecheMoby) May 7, 2023
— Eilish Sutton (@eilishsutton) May 7, 2023
— Damien Sreenan (@damiensreenan) May 7, 2023
— Róisín M (@Roisin__M) May 7, 2023
— Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) May 7, 2023
— Aidan Meyler (@AidanMeyler) May 7, 2023
— The Wexford Gamer (@Wex4rdGam3r) May 7, 2023