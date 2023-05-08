Everyone is saying the same thing about RTÉ’s Kin after the season two finale

Warning! This article contains spoilers…

The highly anticipated season two finale of RTÉ’s Kin aired on Sunday night.

The popular drama, which features a stellar cast, is about a Dublin family embroiled in gangland war.

Fans took to Twitter after that cliffhanger ending, and everyone is describing the series as the best Irish show since Love/Hate.

One viewer tweeted: “RTE take a bow, what a season finale for Kin! Feeling such Joy for Frank to then your heart physically hurting for him. best Irish TV since Love/Hate.”

Another wrote: “#KIN is the best thing that has been on tele since love/hate. Amazing show and an amazing cast. Nice to see Frank exact revenge on Bren but said to see Aiden leave the show. Great character arc though. Brilliant brilliant show. #RTE.”

A third penned: “Absolutely brilliant series and well done everyone involved. One of best series that has been on RTÉ. Liked Love/Hate Loved Kin!”

RTE take a bow, what a season finale for Kin! Feeling such Joy for Frank to then your heart physically hurting for him😭 best Irish TV since Love/Hate — Sarah Conway (@sarahconway21) May 7, 2023

#KinWithdrawl

Absolutely brilliant series and well done everyone involved. One of best series that has been on RTÉ. Liked Love/Hate Loved Kin!#RTEKIN — The Exhibition Guy – Stephan Murtagh (@ExhibitionGuy1) May 8, 2023

Kin some ending best thing on RTE for a long time , better than Love/Hate for me . — Graham Whelton (@DepecheMoby) May 7, 2023

I'm gonna say it #Kin is better than Love/Hate#RTEKin — Damien Sreenan (@damiensreenan) May 7, 2023

Cannot express how much better #Kin season 2 was than season 1. Not sure if they had a shake up on writers or what but it was in a completely different league!! Well done to all involved. Exceptional acting 👏🏻 #rtekin @rte — Róisín M (@Roisin__M) May 7, 2023

Kin Season 2 the best drama RTE have had since Love Hate and Bren the most hateful bastard since Sean McGinley in Family.#kin pic.twitter.com/nMciKpjtRY — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) May 7, 2023

What the actual!! Epic TV !!!#rtekin That’s the best Cliff hanger I’ve ever witnessed… who the f**k saw that one !!! — Aidan Meyler (@AidanMeyler) May 7, 2023

I have to say KIN is sensational TV. #rtekin pic.twitter.com/OnrumaxHjB — The Wexford Gamer (@Wex4rdGam3r) May 7, 2023