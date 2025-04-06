Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s latest true crime series Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

With its focus on the unsolved disappearances of sex workers on Long Island, the newest true crime series to hit Netflix has fans captivated.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, a three-part documentary series that premiered on Netflix on March 31, chronicles a string of female escort deaths that occurred between 1993 and 2011.

However, until a breakthrough in 2023 that resulted in the high-profile arrest of an architect who has since been charged with the murders of seven women, the prolific Long Island serial murderer remained at large.

The story of Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer starts with Shannan Gilbert’s terrified 911 call and subsequent disappearance, which would initiate a 15-year investigation.

In December 2010, after months of searching, a police officer and his K-9 discovered Gilbert’s bones close to Gilgo Beach.

But the search continued that day and in reality, it just made the mystery much more complex because it resulted in the finding of the remains of four women who would later be referred to as the “Gilgo Four.”

The 60-year-old architect Rex Heuermann was arrested and accused in July 2023 after being named a major suspect in the investigation in 2022.

Following the premiere of the heartbreaking series, viewers took to X, to share their views.

Many viewers shared their disappointment at law enforcement at the time of the murders, as well as the bias sex workers face.

One wrote: “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer on Netflix is just heartbreaking. Sex workers are treated so horribly already but it’s sad how it reflects even in death and danger. These women were murdered and their families had to wait years for it to be truly treated as such. Awful!”

Another wrote: “Watched this Netflix doc, and honestly, by the end I was more furious at the police than the actual SK. They captured everything ,the misogyny, the corruption, and the agonizing delays in justice.”

Another write: “An incredibly well made mini documentary series by #netflix. A horrific period of time in Long Island, created by a pathetic cowardly killer, a corrupt law enforcement and how little sex workers were AND are regarded in society. The families and friends are so strong!”

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer on Netflix is just heartbreaking. Sex workers are treated so horribly already but it’s sad how it reflects even in death and danger. These women were murdered and their families had to wait years for it to be truly treated as such. Awful! — m.🩷 (@modiannee) April 1, 2025

Watched this Netflix doc, and honestly, by the end I was more furious at the police than the actual SK. They captured everything ,the misogyny, the corruption, and the agonizing delays in justice.#gonegirls#gilgobeach pic.twitter.com/RIX2pv7yuL — آتية🪷 (@Atia_Anishah) April 2, 2025

An incredibly well made mini documentary series by #netflix.

A horrific period of time in Long Island, created by a pathetic cowardly killer, a corrupt law enforcement and how little sex workers were AND are regarded in society.

The families and friends are so strong!#GoneGirls pic.twitter.com/u8Y6Pt30Wn — JamieMcn7 (@jamiejammo7) April 3, 2025