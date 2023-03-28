Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s new thriller series The Night Agent

The Night Agent is the most popular show on Netflix right now.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, Fola Evans-Akingbola, D.B. Woodside, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei and Kari Matchett star in the 10-part series – which is based on a political thriller by Matthew Quirk.

The official synopsis reads: “While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.”

The show joined Netflix last week, and it has been receiving rave reviews from viewers.

Fans are calling the series one of the “best” Netflix drops in a long time, while others are calling the show a “must-watch”

One fan tweeted: “whoever on netflix made the night agent should be in charge of content it’s there best in a long time.”

Another wrote: “The Night Agent is a must watch, the best series to ever happen on Netflix in my opinion.”

The night agent is by far the best thing I’ve watched in a long time — Natalie (@__natalie__w) March 27, 2023

whoever on netflix made the night agent should be in charge of content it’s there best in a long time — itzel (@itstylelore) March 25, 2023

the night agent is serving sm…finally some good quality on netflix pic.twitter.com/my69olH3Tx — z (@douxark) March 24, 2023

just binged the night agent and it ATE netflix kinda in the bag once again with this one pic.twitter.com/a7DYfre8MI — jada🧚‍♀️ (@skamselite) March 25, 2023

The Night Agent on Netflix is good af so far if anybody needs a new show to watch — Ni'Jah (@forevernij) March 23, 2023

I just finished watching the night agent on netflix..10/10🔥 definitely should give it a watch. — Kemunto💕 (@emunto_k) March 26, 2023

The Night Agent is a must watch, the best series to ever happen on Netflix in my opinion. I’m on episode two but I’m hooked!!! pic.twitter.com/gqB0ObieUk — Keey⚜️Ⓜ️ (@keey_unusual) March 23, 2023

The Night Agent might be the best action series out there on streaming services. — Chad Heidecker (@ChadHeidecker) March 26, 2023

The Night Agent is the best show ive watched in a long time. If you liked the bourne identity series you will love this. It’s on Netflix now.#NightAgent #Netflix pic.twitter.com/22JLF4T1yo — ryan mitchell (@ryanmit67713916) March 27, 2023