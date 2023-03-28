Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s new thriller series The Night Agent

The Night Agent is the most popular show on Netflix right now.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, Fola Evans-Akingbola, D.B. Woodside, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei and Kari Matchett star in the 10-part series – which is based on a political thriller by Matthew Quirk.

The official synopsis reads: “While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.”

The show joined Netflix last week, and it has been receiving rave reviews from viewers.

Fans are calling the series one of the “best” Netflix drops in a long time, while others are calling the show a “must-watch”

One fan tweeted: “whoever on netflix made the night agent should be in charge of content it’s there best in a long time.”

Another wrote: “The Night Agent is a must watch, the best series to ever happen on Netflix in my opinion.”

Check out more reactions below:

