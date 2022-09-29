Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde

Netflix’s new biopic arrived on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 28.

Ana de Armas transforms into Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe for the film.

Blonde dramatises the “tumultuous private life” of the acting legend and the “price she paid for fame”.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss Blonde after it was released on Netflix.

The general consensus was that Ana de Armas gave an “Oscar-worthy” performance as the late star; however, the film itself didn’t do justice to Marilyn Monroe.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ana de Armas‘s performance in Blonde is a tragedy, because clearly she went above and beyond to transform into Marilyn, but the film doesn’t respect that,. She is stuck in a loop after a while with one manic episode after another when she and Marilyn both deserved so much better.”

A second said: “Ana de Armas’s phenomenal performance as Marilyn Monroe deserved to be in a MUCH better film, and one that actually respects the icon she’s portraying :(,” while a third agreed: “Blonde could have been a good movie if they didn’t sexualise Marilyn Monroe in that way. Why is everyone hell bent on ruining Marilyn‘s original story? It’s genuinely sad and an insult to her. But no hate to Ana de Armas – her acting was amazing.”

Ana de Armas truly deserves an Oscar for her performance in #Blonde pic.twitter.com/HXHHvk6N9l — Nameless (@Nameless4idc) September 28, 2022

you can love or hate blonde but no one can dispute that ana de armas is one of the most talented, captivating & beautiful actors of her generation pic.twitter.com/iCNcuRLtoM — ashley (@pearlcruncher) September 28, 2022

if there’s one thing that’s sure about ‘blonde’, is that ana de armas gave it all. the performance of a lifetime, just absolutely breathtaking and spectacular! pic.twitter.com/lIbc9xVpbL — Ana de Armas Daily (@anadearmasdaily) September 28, 2022

I always love seeing Ana de Armas in films. She bodied the role of Marilyn. — E. (@E_HOB) September 29, 2022

Ana de Armas is currently receiving global acclaim for her performance as ‘Marilyn Monroe’ in BLONDE Many are calling it the the best and defining work of her career so far. pic.twitter.com/dL0qxstH1J — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) September 28, 2022

ana de armas’s phenomenal performance as marilyn monroe deserved to be in a MUCH better film, and one that actually respects the icon she’s portraying 🙁 pic.twitter.com/CtDVQh3kUj — dee (@raspberry_dee) September 29, 2022

It’s too painful to watch #BlondeNetflix Ana De Armas literally lived the role. She’s given a stellar performance. But Marilyn deserved a better script. We mustn’t remember her as this. — MoviesKoffeesKDramas 🫰🏽 (@Koffees_Kdramas) September 28, 2022

In a technical level, #Blonde is perfect. Impeccable cinematography and score. Ana de Armas gives a chilling performance. But when it comes to the script, the director tried to tell the story of an exploited movie star using – ironically – exploitation instead of compassion. pic.twitter.com/Lise9MYlnN — YUSDEE (@notyourfilmbro) September 28, 2022