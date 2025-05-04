Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s latest “binge-worthy” series, The Four Seasons.

The eight-part series, which stars Steve Carell and Tina Fey among others, is based on Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic comedy of the same name.

It centres on six long-time friends who go on a leisurely weekend getaway only to learn that one of the couples in the group is going to break up.

The story revolves around Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), who have maintained a tradition of vacationing together each season.

Their routine is disrupted when Nick announces his intention to divorce Anne and introduces his much younger girlfriend, Ginny (Erika Henningsen), during what was supposed to be a celebratory vow renewal.

This revelation sets off a series of events that challenge the group’s dynamics and force each couple to confront their own relationship issues.

Some viewers streamed all eight episodes at once, praising the “fantastic” series.

One wrote: “I binged the entire #TheFourSeasons show on Netflix. Loved it.”

Another wrote: Steve Carell, Tina Fey and Colman Domingo in one show? I am seated!!! #TheFourSeasons”

A third wrote: My family and I just watched #thefourseasons in one sitting! I loved it so much! @netflix”

A fourth viewer wrote: #TheFourSeasons was funny and wholesome and heartbreaking and everything I didn’t know I needed 🥲. also, I need more Coleman Domingo in my life. best line: “I love this mystery for us” 😂”

