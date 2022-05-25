Everyone is saying the same thing about Love on the Spectrum US star Steve

Season one of Love on the Spectrum US joined Netflix last week.

Based on an Australian show, the heartwarming docuseries follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

The six-part series saw Dani, Abbey, Steve, Subodh, James and Kaelynn head out on blind dates in the hopes of finding love.

People have been binge-watching the feel-good series, and viewers have branded Steve “the most beautiful” and “kind” soul.

One fan tweeted: “Oh my god Steve from Love on the Spectrum US is the most beautiful soul in the universe, someone hire him to narrate documentaries because his voice calms my soul.”

Another wrote: “I’m obsessed with Steve from Love on the Spectrum US.. his voice is so soothing and he is the kindest soul.”

A third penned: “If you don’t know what to watch atm, try ‘Love on the Spectrum US.’ It’s wonderful. This man will lighten up your day. He’s such a beautiful soul and hope he gets lots of opportunities (not just love) from this show. I’m sure very soon, the world will be rooting for Steve.”

If anyone ever hurts Steve from Love on the Spectrum… I’ll find them. — Glizzy Gestapo (@BigAlTweetz) May 19, 2022

Steve from Love on the Spectrum: U.S.! if he has 1 million fans, i’m one of them. if he has 100 fans, i’m one. if he has 1 fan it’s me! if he has 0 fans i’ve left this earthly plane pic.twitter.com/VLBsYPZdLX — little freak jezebel (@bigbummmer) May 19, 2022

Steve on Love on the Spectrum has my heart. He’s a fellow pun lover plus he has the most charming, friendly, charismatic voice… oh koi 🥰🥹🥹 I hope he finds love. Protect him at all costs 🙏🏽 #LoveontheSpectrumUS #loveonthespectrum pic.twitter.com/Bpv9fFf9Uz — Art Becomes You (@artbecomesyou) May 22, 2022

Listen I'm literally going to fist fight god if Steve from Love on the Spectrum doesn't meet the love of his life on this show — 𝔢𝔞𝔰𝔱𝔱𝔫𝔢𝔩𝔳𝔦𝔯𝔞 ⛧ (@easttnelvira) May 19, 2022

Steve from love on the spectrum US is absolutely everything to me. He is the sweetest being this world has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/yupCpizUbE — Danai (@Danai95) May 22, 2022

My life will not be complete until I meet Steve from Love on the Spectrum. He is the purest human on this planet. Please help me, @netflix — Dakota Watson (@DWatsonWRDW) May 21, 2022

Love on the Spectrum US is on Netflix now.