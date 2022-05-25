Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Love on the Spectrum US star Steve

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Season one of Love on the Spectrum US joined Netflix last week.

Based on an Australian show, the heartwarming docuseries follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

The six-part series saw Dani, Abbey, Steve, Subodh, James and Kaelynn head out on blind dates in the hopes of finding love.

People have been binge-watching the feel-good series, and viewers have branded Steve “the most beautiful” and “kind” soul.

One fan tweeted: “Oh my god Steve from Love on the Spectrum US is the most beautiful soul in the universe, someone hire him to narrate documentaries because his voice calms my soul.”

Another wrote: “I’m obsessed with Steve from Love on the Spectrum US.. his voice is so soothing and he is the kindest soul.”

A third penned: “If you don’t know what to watch atm, try ‘Love on the Spectrum US.’ It’s wonderful. This man will lighten up your day. He’s such a beautiful soul and hope he gets lots of opportunities (not just love) from this show. I’m sure very soon, the world will be rooting for Steve.”

Love on the Spectrum US is on Netflix now.

