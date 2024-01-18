Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island: All Stars

We’re only four days into the brand new series of Love Island: All Stars, and we’ve already been served plenty of drama.

Thursday night’s episode saw the fall out of Chris’ secret kiss with Molly, which left her in tears, but there was plenty more chaos on the horizon.

Later in the episode, viewers were shocked by Demi having a sly snog with Luis on the terrace, just minutes after he was seen flirting with Kaz.

Fans also welcomed the return of season one Islander Joshua Ritchie.

The new bombshell took Georgia S, Hannah, and Georgia H on dates, and wasted no time stirring the pot in the villa.

During a chat with the girls, Josh told them all the boys were “acting like virgins”, leaving viewers in hysterics.

After the “messy” events of the first few days, viewers are already loving this year’s series, and have predicted plenty more chaos in the episodes to come.

