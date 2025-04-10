Everyone is saying the same thing about JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother.

The popular reality show returned to our screens on Monday night, with 13 new celebrity housemates.

Among the UK showbiz stars, American internet personality JoJo Siwa entered the house earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Fans of the show have praised the 21-year-old for her handling of a situation that occurred on Wednesday night between her and Mickey Rourke.

After speaking with former Nickelodeon star Jojo Siwa, viewers witnessed Mickey get a formal warning on Wednesday’s show.

“Do you like girls or boys?” Mickey asks JoJo, who came out as a pansexual in 2021, to which she replies: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

The 72-year-old then responds: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” replies the 21-year-old.

Mickey later talks about the nominating process with Love Island star Chris Hughes, saying: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

JoJo overhears and bites back, saying: “That’s homophobic if that was your reasoning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

In defence of JoJo, Chris Hughes hits back at the actor telling him: “You can’t say that Mickey.”

Mickey then says, “I need a f*g,” before referring to JoJo and saying, “I’m not talking to you.”

Viewers slammed Mickey for his language, and praised JoJo for how she handled the situation.

One wrote: “kind of turning into a jojo siwa fan due to her on big brother.”

Another wrote: “Watching Jojo Siwa on CBB has really changed my whole opinion on her, she seems actually so down to earth and chill compared to some of the stuff we see of her online.”

A third wrote: “jojo siwa, a 21 year old girl, showing she has LEVELS of more maturity than a 72 year old man.”

kind of turning into a jojo siwa fan due to her on big brother pic.twitter.com/YuSz82tdLo — ‎ً (@popcultureboyo) April 9, 2025

Watching Jojo Siwa on CBB has really changed my whole opinion on her, she seems actually so down to earth and chill compared to some of the stuff we see of her online #CBBUK — Jay (@jaydouglas__98) April 9, 2025

jojo siwa, a 21 year old girl, showing she has LEVELS of more maturity than a 72 year old man #CBB — moo🩷🐷🫧💒 (@_m3ganfoxx) April 9, 2025