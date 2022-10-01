Everyone is saying the same thing about Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 was released on Disney+ on September 30, just in time for “Spooky Season”.

The sequel to the 1993 cult classic sees Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the iconic Sanderson sisters.

Fans had been on the edge of their seats waiting for the film to be released, 29 years after the original graced our screens for the first time.

The opening of the film sees the Sanderson sisters in their younger days, back in the 17th century.

Fans are commending the casting of the three characters, especially young Winifred Sanderson played by Taylor Paige Henderson.

One Twitter user wrote: “Can we also just take a second to applaud the girls who played the younger Sanderson sisters? They were so spot on with the mannerisms. Especially young winifred! Brilliant brilliant casting choices!!,” while a second said: “They did such a great job playing the younger version of the sisters! From Sarah’s hair twisting to Mary’s side lip and to Winnie’s sass.”

Fans love the casting so much that they are even calling for a Hocus Pocus 3 to be made, as a prequel to the first Hocus Pocus film.

Can we also just take a second to applaud the girls who played the younger Sanderson sisters? They were so spot on with the mannerisms. Especially young winifred! Brilliant brilliant casting choices !! 👏#HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/qKZC30Fvd9 — Sarah ✨ (@SarahFreer) September 30, 2022

They did such a great job playing the younger version of the sisters! From Sarah’s hair twisting, to Mary’s side lip, and to Winnie’s sass 🥹 #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/Dx7iQVD7h9 — siszi 💫🦥 (@siisizze) September 30, 2022

the actor playing young winifred sanderson after absolutely killing each of her takes #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/kZUdNapNgl — nat ☼ on the ecliptic (@natmontaner) October 1, 2022

As soon as she appeared I knew this movie was gonna be good #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/ZpIZUb5P6D — Fitz_Gayrald (@FGayrald) October 1, 2022

I had so much fun with #HocusPocus2 but these girls stole the show, they were amazing! pic.twitter.com/EjPvFR1PQU — Cody Everett (@CJE_Images) October 1, 2022