Everyone is saying the same thing about Chris Hughes and Ella Rae Wise on Celebrity Big Brother.

The popular reality show returned to our screens on Monday night, with 13 new celebrity housemates.

Chris, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2017, is the early favourite to win the series following the launch episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

However, it’s his chemistry with TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise that has everyone talking.

During Tuesday night’s episode, fans became convinced there was flirty banter between the pair.

Later in the episode, the housemates were given access to the bedroom, and the pair then picked beds next to each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans speculated writing: “Chris and Ella are gonna have a little romance #CBBUK”

Another wrote: “Ella and Chris romance looms #cbbuk”

A third wrote: “ella and chris are gonna be a thing by the end of this.”

Another wrote: “Is there going to be romance between Chris and Ella or is it just me getting those vibes? #CBBUK“

chris and ella are gonna have a little romance #CBBUK — lou 𝐮𝐧𝐨 (@lourandomm) April 8, 2025

The inevitable Ella and Chris showmance looms #CBBUK — D✨ (@betbinch) April 8, 2025

ella and chris are gonna be a thing by the end of this — india (@indxrose) April 8, 2025

Is there going to be romance between Chris and Ella or is it just me getting those vibes? #CBBUK — Connor Bragger (@BragsterJourno) April 8, 2025

Shortly before her Celebrity Big Brother debut, Ella confirmed she was single, and had split from fellow TOWIE star Dan Edgar.

Speaking to The Sun, she confirmed the end of their 18 month relationship.

Ella, 24, said: “We are not together. And it’s really, really sad that we’re not together. We split up a week ago.”

“It has nothing to do with Big Brother. It was a decision that I had to make because I didn’t feel that we were getting things that we wanted out of each other.”

“We can be best friends, but if something’s missing, what are we wasting our time for?”

“I just feel that he’s very set in his ways and I can’t change someone and I can’t expect someone to change either,” she continued.

“And if he’s comfortable in how he is and if he thinks what he gives in a relationship is enough, that’s okay because that can be enough for someone. But it’s just not enough for me.”