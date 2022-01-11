Euphoria fans are ‘shook’ after watching first episode of the new season

WARNING! This article contains spoilers for season two of Euphoria.

Season two of HBO Max’s hit drama series Euphoria premiered earlier this week.

The show follows a high school student named Rue (played by Zendaya), who must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams also star in the series, with Dominic Fike joining the cast for season two.

The first episode of the eight-part new season shares the backstory of drug dealer Fez (played by Angus Cloud) and Ashtray (played by Javon Walton).

The episode also largely takes place at a New Year’s Eve house party, where Rue tries to avoid Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) after their break-up, and where she strikes up a friendship with new character Elliot (played by Dominic Fike).

Viewers also see Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeney) hook-up with her best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie)’s ex-boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi).

The new season also teases a possible romance between Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fez.

The ending of the first episode, which saw Fez brutally beat up Nate, has left viewers “shook”.

Taking to Twitter to react to the ending, one viewer wrote: “YOO THAT ENDING TO EUPHORIA.. WILD….”

Another tweeted: “OK BUT THE ENDING TO THE FIRST EPISODE OF EUPHORIA!!!! DAAAYYYUUUUMMMM.”

no bc wtf even happened the first episode im still trembling and numb from the ending and i…#EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/rneJlayUTg — navv (@simp4braddison) January 10, 2022

OK BUT THE ENDING TO THE FIRST EPISODE OF EUPHORIA!!!! DAAAYYYUUUUMMMM. #EuphoriaHBOMax — Marlene M. (@melendezm94) January 10, 2022

Damn that ending though #EuphoriaHBOMax but this season is gonna be crazy — Tiffany Gathers (@tiffgathers_) January 10, 2022

Euphoria airs Sunday nights on HBO in the US, with Sky Atlantic and NOW showing it in the UK and Ireland the following day.

Check out the teaser trailer for the rest of the new season below: