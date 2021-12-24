Emmerdale star ‘quits’ soap after 19 years

Charley Webb has reportedly quit Emmerdale for good, after 19 years on the soap.

The actress, who plays Debbie Dingle on the show, last appeared on screen at the start of the year – with insiders claiming she is not planning a return.

A source told The Sun: “Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back.”

The 33-year-old is married to her co-star Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe on the soap.

The insider continued: “After she gave birth to her third child with Matthew in 2019 she returned briefly before taking some time out again.”

“The past few months have given her time to think about the future and it is one that doesn’t involve Emmerdale.”

“Charley has been on Emmerdale for 19 years and her character Debbie has had a rollercoaster ride. It’s time for a new adventure for Charley.”

“Naturally the door is open for her character, who is now living in Scotland, should she change her mind. But for now she is looking to the future,” the source added.

A spokeswoman for Emmerdale said: “There are no current plans for Debbie Dingle to return.”