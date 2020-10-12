Emma Corrin admits playing Princess Diana in The Crown is ‘incredibly daunting’

Emma Corrin has admitted that playing Princess Diana in The Crown is “incredibly daunting”.

The 24-year-old will play the Princess of Wales in the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix show, which will follow the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change.

Speaking to Sky News about playing the late princess, Emma admitted she felt pressure to portray the beloved royal well.

“I try not to think about whether people watch it because I think that’s a slippery slope,” she told the outlet.

“You can’t really control if they do and also if you start thinking about, ‘I wonder what they’ll think’… It’s kind of, yeah, it’s quite stressful.”

Emma revealed she did a lot of research to prepare herself for the role, admitting even tabloids provided her with context to tell her story.

“Basically what I learnt quite quickly is that – because I tried to do a lot of research and read a lot of biographies, a lot of newspapers, footage and records of Diana – and the issue is that when you’re looking at that kind of thing, it’s very one-dimensional and you’re getting tabloid news, really, it’s all very factual.”

“It’s all, she went here with this person and then she was seen with this person and then, oh, apparently she likes eating figs. It’s kind of like, what is that really going to do for me?

“And then I got the scripts through about a month after I got the part and that really helped because suddenly I had a story, I had a context.”

She continued: “I think the crux of The Crown is, look at these icons, look at these figureheads who we think we know. Oh, wait, actually, behind that, behind the closed doors is all this human experience.

“And I really think it’s the most fascinating thing to examine these people who are in the most extraordinary circumstance, the strangest kind of existence, and to see the nuances of what they go through.”

“So yeah, I guess the pressure and feeling overwhelmed by [Diana] being such a public figure sort of disappeared when I realised it was my interpretation of her, I suppose, that was going to be shown.”

The fourth series, which will premiere on November 15th, will also largely focus on Prince Charles’ rocky relationship with Princess Diana.

