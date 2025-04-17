Ella Rae Wise’s mother reveals the sad reason why her daughter is ‘holding back’ on Celebrity Big Brother

Ella Rae Wise’s mother, Sonia Wise, has revealed the sad reason why her daughter is “holding back” on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The 24-year-old didn’t have the smoothest start in the Big Brother house, as she experienced Mickey Rourke, who has since been evicted, make inappropriate comments towards her.

In addition to this, tension appears to be rising between the TOWIE star and her housemate Chris Hughes.

Speaking exclusively with the MailOnline, Ella’s mother shared some insight into her daughter’s past, which points to why she may be scared of getting hurt.

“Ella had some difficult times at school. She was bullied really badly which was heartbreaking to see as a mum,” said Sonia.

“I think that’s why she holds back when she first meets people, as she doesn’t want to get hurt. As a child Ella was kind, caring and very giving. She’d always share her toys or treats. Due to her dyslexia Ella didn’t love the academic subjects at school but was really good at things like ballet and singing. She was also sporty…”

She added: “⁠I wanted to give Ella every opportunity that a child should have.”

From watching her daughter on Celebrity Big Brother, she shared how proud she is of the reality TV star: “I’m proud of who she is and how far she has come in life. As a mum I couldn’t be prouder!”

Mickey left Ella in tears with an inappropriate comment and he went on to be voted out of the house due to his “offensive and inappropriate” language.

Amid a shopping challenge, Ella told the group: “I have instructions for us all. We’re not allowed in the bedroom, no one is allowed to touch the crisps or sweets.”

“I don’t like them,” said Mickey, and Ella continued: “You’ve got to come with me.”

The Wrestler actor responded: “Come in you” – which caused Danny Beard to quickly interject, saying: “Mickey, you can’t make them jokes.”

Mickey then went on to engage in a heated conversation with Chris, where he accused the Love Island star of “eyeballing” him before calling him a “c***.”

Following this outburst, Chris told his fellow housemates: “Mickey’s just Mickey, you know what I mean.”

Ella emotionally broke down, and declared: “It’s fine, you can be just someone, but be mindful of what it can trigger in other people, because it’s made me feel very uneasy.”

Following his departure from the Big Brother house, Mickey is reportedly “planning to sue ITV” after it was revealed the Hollywood actor reportedly faces a cut from £500,000 to $50,000.

According to The Sun, is now considering a lawsuit against ITV bosses, alleging they purposely ejected him in order to avoid giving him the big pay out.

Additionally, according to TMZ, Mickey was in financial trouble and signed up for the show to pay off bills; however, the sum he is taking home only covers his hotel cost.

His rep Kimberly Hines reportedly told the publication that Mickey was promised “five star” accommodation, however, on the flight over he was informed they would only cover up to $300 a night

The “broke” actor was left to pay the enormous £50,000 bill after he had already spent a lot of money on a luxurious hotel for himself and his crew.

Kimberly also claimed the shows producers were “well aware Mickey’s a verbal loose cannon,” and that they “got exactly what they wanted from him before “sending him out with barely a ride to the airport.”