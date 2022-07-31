Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu ‘secretly dated Made In Chelsea star’ before Love Island

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reportedly dated Made In Chelsea star Tom Dolemore before finding fame on Love Island.

The Turkish actress entered the villa back in June as a bombshell, and she has now made it through to tonight’s semi-final alongside Davide Sanclimenti.

According to The Sun, the 30-year-old went on several dates with property developer Tom before she found fame on Love Island.

A source told the publication: “Tom and Ekin dated for a few months late last year, they are both fun-loving, up for a laugh and enjoy a night out.”

“It fizzled out before she applied for the Love Island, but they had a great time together.”

Ekin-Su also reportedly went on a string of dates with former Made In Chelsea star Josh Patterson before she entered the villa, as well as TOWIE star James Lock.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

