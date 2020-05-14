Cast members will be asked to do 'their own hair and make-up'

EastEnders set to resume filming by the end of June

Eastenders is set to resume filming by the end of June, according to a BBC boss.

Production was forced to cease on the popular soap back in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Charlotte Moore, the broadcaster’s director of content, revealed that filming will commence again in Albert Square at the end of next month.

“We’ve been looking carefully at how we can safely put some of our shows back into production, and I’m pleased to announce that we plan to begin filming again on both EastEnders and Top Gear by the end of June,” Charlotte told the Telegraph.

“We’re also exploring ways to restart shooting on dramas and other major BBC shows.”

The BBC boss confirmed that the cast will follow social distancing guidelines, and that actors will be asked to do their own hair and make-up for the show.

“Of course, we will work within Government guidelines. Crews will be strictly limited. Cast members will do their own hair and make-up,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram “This is what happened that night. The Truth.” #EastEnders A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders) on May 12, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: