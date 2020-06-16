Eastenders set to air final episode tonight

The BBC soap has run out of new episodes due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Eastender is set to air its final episode tonight as the show finally runs out of new instalments amid COVID-19.

Production came to a halt on BBC’s veteran soap in March due to the global pandemic.

This marks the first time that the show has run out of episodes in its 35-year run.

The show will be forced to go on a hiatus until new material can be aired.

The cast has already returned to the set and they will follow social distancing guidelines.

The episodes will be ten minutes shorter than usual and will be aired four days a week.

“Resuming production is incredibly exciting and challenging in equal measure,” EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen stated on the show’s official Instagram page last week.

“Since we postponed filming we’ve been working non-stop trialling techniques, filming methods and new ways of working so that we can return to screens four times a week – as EastEnders should be.”

“Filming will inevitably be a more complex process now so creating 20-minute episodes will enable us to ensure that when we return, EastEnders will still be the show the audience know and love,” he added.

Until the show recommences, classic EastEnders episodes and a spin-off show will be aired to fill in the gap.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have previously confirmed that they have resumed filming.

