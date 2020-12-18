Eamonn Holmes awkwardly addresses This Morning axe – as he hosts final show with Ruth Langsford

The couple are being replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond

Eamonn Holmes awkwardly addressed his departure from This Morning today, as he and Ruth Langsford hosted their final Friday show.

After 15 years presenting the show on Friday mornings, the couple are set to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in January.

The hosting duo will return to present the main programme for six weeks during the summer, when Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.

During their final show today, Eamonn made a comment about bosses “getting rid” of them during a discussion about discounted trees.

Speaking to Ruth, Eamonn said: “Do you know what I saw yesterday? Outside the opticians was a man selling Christmas trees, discounting them by half price.”

Ruth responded, “They’re struggling to get rid of them, I suppose,” and Eamonn replied: “I would say so darling. That’s the obvious conclusion. Which is why they’re getting rid of us on a Friday after all this time.”

Ruth laughed, and said: “Oh stop!”

Before hosting their final show, Eamonn shared an emotional goodbye message on Instagram.

Sharing a throwback photo of him and Ruth at the National Television Awards, he wrote: “We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today.”

“Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February May it be a Happy Christmas to you all.”