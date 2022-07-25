Dumped Love Island star Nathalia reveals how she REALLY feels about Ekin-Su after their row

Love Island star Nathalia Campos has revealed how she REALLY feels about Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu following their row.

The 23-year-old joined the show last Wednesday as a bombshell, but she was dumped from the villa on Sunday night after a public vote.

During her time on the show, the Brazil native set her sights on Adam Collard and Davide Sanclimenti, but they both became exclusive with their beaus Paige Thorne and Ekin-Su shortly afterwards.

Last week, Nathalia and Ekin-Su came to blows over their shared love interest Davide.

Ekin-Su asked: “Have you got an issue with me?, to which Nathalia replied: “If I had an issue with you, I’d let you know, babe. Maybe you have an issue with yourself?”

Ekin-Su then told Nathalia: “Do you know what I’ve learnt my love, the best way to end an argument is cooking, so you can prove to me with your pancakes my love, to see how good you are.”

Nathalia responded: “I don’t need to prove anything babe, honestly who are you for me to prove anything?,” to which the Turkish actress said: “I am Ekin-Su babe and there’s only one of me.”

Nathalia questioned again: “Who is that to me? Who is that to me though, Ekin-who..?”

Their conversation ended when Luca announced to the villa: “It ends in the kitchen, tomorrow morning, be there, Turkey Vs Brazil.”

Nathalia laughed and said: “The battle of the pancakes”, and she and Ekin-Su later settled their differences after cooking up some pancakes for Davide. Speaking in her post-exit interview, Nathalia revealed how she really feels about Ekin-Su after their drama. She said: “Me and her are good now, we have no problems, you can always solve whatever problem you have in the kitchen.” The 23-year-old also revealed she is rooting for Davide and Ekin-Su to win the show. She said: “Davide and Ekin-Su have a very good chemistry, they get along very well, they are also very entertaining so I think they have a very big chance of winning the show.” Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment! NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.