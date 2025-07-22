Downton Abbey star set to take the lead in new major detective series

A new major detective series has been commissioned by Channel 5, with a certain Downton Abbey star set to take the lead.

Robert James-Collier will star in the series titled Cooper and Fry, which will be made up of 4 two-hour episodes, following two mismatched young detectives.

Based on Stephen Booth’s bestselling novels, this new project is understood to be part of Channel 5’s strategy to develop original programming while expanding its drama portfolio.

As reported by Express, the four novels – Black Dog, Dying to Sin, Blind To the Bones and Dancing with the Virgins – will be brought to the screen.

Robert, best known for portraying Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey, will star alongside Mandip Gill in the leading detective role.

The pair will play Ben Cooper and Diane Fry, two young investigators forced to work together whilst tackling a series of puzzling cases.

Taking place in the Peak District, the drama follows Ben and Diane as they develop a “unique friendship” along a journey that “won’t always be easy.”

Clapperboard is set to produce the series in partnership with STUDIO TF1, following a commission from Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5.

Discussing the upcoming project, Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer and Head of Scripted at Paramount UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to unveil this new slate of scripted commissions, which showcases the breadth and ambition of 5’s storytelling.”

“From brand new thrillers and character-driven mysteries to the much-anticipated return of audience favourites, we’re continuing to build a rich and distinctive drama offering.”

“These titles reflect our commitment to delivering compelling, accessible British drama that resonates with viewers across the UK. We look forward to announcing further titles in the coming months.”