Dermot O’Leary hints at behind the scenes drama as he admits This Morning team have endured ‘an awful lot of s**t’ 

This Morning reclaimed its spot as best daytime show at the National Television Awards this week.

Presenter Dermot O’Leary has admitted the win was especially meaningful for his colleagues “who have had to endure an awful lot of s**t” in recent years.

The ITV staple had dominated the category for more than a decade, taking the prize every year from 2011 until 2022.

But following a turbulent period, it missed out in 2023 — making this year’s victory a comeback moment.

The programme was rocked by controversy when long-time host Phillip Schofield announced his exit in 2023, shortly before he admitted to an affair with a younger ITV colleague.

His departure came amid reports that his friendship with co-presenter Holly Willoughby had broken down.

Months later, Holly also announced her exit from the programme, leaving the show without permanent anchors.

In early 2024, ITV unveiled a refreshed line-up: Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were named as the new lead presenters from Monday to Thursday, while Dermot and Alison Hammond would continue to host the Friday edition.

After the NTAs win was announced, Dermot praised the resilience of the team behind This Morning.

“There’s a team that have worked on the show since I’ve started who have had to endure an awful lot of s**t,” he said.

“And they have turned up to work every day with the greatest grace and professionalism and uncertainly and they’ve never done anything but put their hearts and souls into this job.

“Two and a half hours of live telly every day is quite something, but to endure it under the spotlight of being on the front page of the news. This show holds a mirror up to Britain and it also tries to entertain.”

“There’s never an arrogance about this,” he added. “We’re genuinely humbled by it. It means an awful lot, especially for those people who have been through the mill.”