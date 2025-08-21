Ad
Dawson’s Creek cast to reunite for a heartwarming reason

Cast of Dawson's Creek
Dawson’s Creek fans are in for a treat as on the 22nd of September the beloved cast is reuniting for one night only.

The reunion for a live table read of the show’s iconic 1998 pilot episode will take place at  New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre.

But this isn’t just a nostalgic trip down memory lane; it’s a special night in support of co-star James Van Der Beek and F Cancer.

INSTAGRAM

Van Der Beek, who revealed last November that he is battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, will be joined by his former co-stars Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, and Nina Repeta.

Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps, who joined the show later as Jack, Andie, and Audrey, will step into various roles from the pilot for this one-night-only event.

The director said, “I’m so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our Dawson’s Creek family for such a special night. The show changed all our lives and created a fandom that spans the globe.”

Instagram

Michelle Williams, who played Jen Lindley, also commented, “We grew up in Capeside, and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here.

“We always have been, and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way.”

The original series aired from 1998 – 2003.

Katie Holmes’ post `| INSTAGRAM

Whether you grew up watching the teen drama or discovered it later, this reunion promises a magical glimpse back into the world of Dawson’s Creek.

And fans are expecting a night of nostalgia, star power, and heart that fans won’t forget.

