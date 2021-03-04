David Schwimmer confirms Friends reunion will begin filming next month

David Schwimmer has confirmed the highly-anticipated Friends reunion will begin filming next month.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry are all set to reunite for a HBO Max special, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, David, who played Ross Geller in the sitcom, said: “Oh, it’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to Los Angeles.”

“So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols,” the actor added.

When asked who was hosting the special, David said: “I can tell you it’s not Ellen [DeGeneres], and it’s not Billy Crystal. I can tell you who it’s not, but that’ll take a while, probably.”

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit series, previously clarified that the cast would not be reprising their iconic roles for the reunion.

Speaking on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, the actress said: “It’s not a reboot. It’s not like a scripted thing, we’re not portraying our characters. It’s us getting together, which just doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)