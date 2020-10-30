David and Victoria Beckham ‘land multi-million deal with Netflix’ to film series about their life

The docu-series will feature unseen footage of their lives

David and Victoria Beckham ‘land multi-million deal with Netflix’ to film series...

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly landed a £16million deal with Netflix to film a docu-series about their life.

The show will largely focus on David’s rise to success, but Victoria will feature prominently in the programme, alongside never-before-seen footage of their lives.

A source told The Sun: “This is a real coup for Netflix — and will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see.”

“David’s family are all massive archivers; they’ve been proudly documenting his career since he was a boy and have kept all the old local newspaper cuttings, school records and team photos throughout the years.”

“There’s even some classic camcorder footage from various birthdays, Christmases and special occasions, as well as some hilarious insights into David and Victoria’s early dates.”

“Needless to say, David is bound to come off brilliantly while viewers will get to see Victoria’s quick wit,” the insider continued.

“A camera crew will also document David’s life now, following him around the globe as he fulfils various business ventures.”

The series will also feature interviews and commentary from their four children – Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9.

The news comes after David set up his own media and production company, Studio 99, last year.

Studio 99 is co-producing the series, and it’s expected to air in early 2022.