Danny Dyer set to exit EastEnders in explosive Christmas storyline

Danny Dyer has revealed he’s leaving EastEnders in an explosive Christmas storyline, which will make it impossible for his character Mick Carter to return.

The actor, who joined the BBC soap in 2013 as the Queen Vic landlord, will be filming his last scenes in October.

Opening up to The Sun, the 44-year-old said: “It’s huge and it’s going to upset a few people.”

“I will miss everyone but I want to go out proper. I came in proper and I want to go out proper,” he explained.

“I wish I could tell you more. In the next couple of months you’ll learn a bit about what we’re going to do but I can tell you it’s huge. I want to go out in a way that’s going to get people talking.”

“It’s a thing that needs to be discussed more openly and I think it’s going to shock a few people.”

The actor also confirmed to the publication that the shock storyline will mean that Mick will never make a Walford comeback.

Danny confirmed his plans to leave the soap in January on his podcast Sorted with the Dyers, which he hosts alongside his daughter Dani.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I am leaving EastEnders. I’m very lucky, I’m very grateful.”

“When you’re in a job like a soap your contract comes up for renewal and every time it has they’ve asked me to stay, and I’m very grateful for that. Because I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. It’s very tough.”

“I always debate whether I want to sign again and I’ve been contemplating a while now about whether it’s time to roll the dice, take the leap,” he explained.

“The big news is I’ve decided not to renew my contract. That’s all. That’s not because I’ve fallen out with anybody, I love everybody. That job has been amazing for me. It’s an important part of television.”

“I’m grateful for the beautiful years I’ve had there. I’m going to miss the people massively. It’s me taking a risk.”

Danny teased: “Let me tell you something – Mick’s exit is going to be a very, very powerful thing. I would love the door to be left open, and as far as I know it is.”

“So who knows. When I go out there and I fail miserably I can come back with my tail between my legs and go, ‘Will you take me back?’”

“But I just want to send out some love to everyone at EastEnders. I love you all very much.”

“It’ll be a sad year for me, but I’m also very excited about it. So we’re going to attack this year, and we’re going to make this year a f***ing special one.”

The father-of-three said: “I’m still looking for that defining role. Maybe it is there, maybe it isn’t. But I’ve always been quite ambitious and I had quite a long career before I went into EastEnders.”