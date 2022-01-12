Danny Dyer breaks his silence on his decision to quit EastEnders

Danny Dyer has broken his silence on his decision to quit EastEnders after almost ten years on the show.

The actor, who joined the BBC soap in 2013 as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, admitted he had been contemplating leaving the show for a while.

Speaking on his podcast Sorted with the Dyers alongside daughter Dani, the 44-year-old star confirmed: “I am leaving EastEnders. I’m very lucky, I’m very grateful.”

“When you’re in a job like a soap your contract comes up for renewal and every time it has they’ve asked me to stay, and I’m very grateful for that. Because I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. It’s very tough,” he admitted.

“I always debate whether I want to sign again and I’ve been contemplating a while now about whether it’s time to roll the dice, take the leap.”

“The big news is I’ve decided not to renew my contract. That’s all. That’s not because I’ve fallen out with anybody, I love everybody. That job has been amazing for me. It’s an important part of television.”

“I’m grateful for the beautiful years I’ve had there. I’m going to miss the people massively. It’s me taking a risk.”

Danny teased: “Let me tell you something – Mick’s exit is going to be a very, very powerful thing. I would love the door to be left open, and as far as I know it is.”

“So who knows. When I go out there and I fail miserably I can come back with my tail between my legs and go, ‘Will you take me back?'”

“But I just want to send out some love to everyone at EastEnders. I love you all very much.”

“It’ll be a sad year for me, but I’m also very excited about it. So we’re going to attack this year, and we’re going to make this year a f***ing special one.”

The father-of-three said: “I’m still looking for that defining role. Maybe it is there, maybe it isn’t. But I’ve always been quite ambitious and I had quite a long career before I went into EastEnders.”

According to The Mirror, Danny has signed a six-figure deal with Sky for an upcoming drama series.