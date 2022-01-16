Dancing with the Stars: Everything we know about tonight’s show

Dancing with the Stars returns to our screens tonight.

Comedian Neil Delamere, model Missy Keating, cyclist Nicolas Roche, author Cathy Kelly, jockey Nina Carberry, and presenter Gráinne Seoige performed on last Sunday’s show.

Tonight, six more celebrities hope to impress the judges and viewers when they make their dancing debuts.

Here’s who is taking to the dancefloor:

Aengus Mac Grianna and Emily Barker

News anchor Aengus Mac Grianna and professional partner Emily will dance the Charleston to Adam Ant’s ‘Goody Two Shoes’.

Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan

Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and professional partner Laura will dance the Viennese Waltz to Charlie Puth’s ‘Dangerously’.

Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua

Rugby sevens player Jordan Conroy and professional partner Salome will dance the Salsa to Jason Derulo’s ‘Take You Dancing’.

Erica Cody and Denys Samson

Singer Erica Cody and professional partner Denys will dance the Samba to Anne Marie and Little Mix’s ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’.

Billy McGuinness and Hannah Kelly

Aslan guitarist Billy McGuinness and professional partner Hannah will dance the Foxtrot to Monty Python’s ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’.

Ellen Keane and Stephen Vincent

Paralympic swimming champion Ellen Keane and professional partner Stephen will dance the Tango to Harry Styles’ ‘Golden’.

Also on tonight’s show, there will be music from Wild Youth.

There will be no eliminations until next weekend.

Dancing with the Stars continues tonight at 6:30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.