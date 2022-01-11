Dancing On Ice 2022: The full celebrity lineup

Dancing On Ice is back!
The popular ice-skating show returns to ITV and Virgin Media One this Sunday, January 16th at 6:30pm.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return as hosts, while Oti Mabuse will join Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel.
This year’s star-studded lineup includes a popular Love Islander, a Coronation Street legend, a Pussycat Doll, and a Paralympian.
Here are the twelve celebs taking to the ice this weekend:
Sally Dynevor – Coronation Street legend
Bez – Happy Mondays dancer
Stef Reid – Paralympian
Liberty Poole – Love Island star
Ben Foden – Rugby star
Kimberly Wyatt – Pussycat Doll star
Regan Gascoigne – Son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne
Rachel Stevens – Popstar
Connor Ball – The Vamps star
Brendan Cole – Strictly Come Dancing star
Ria Hebden – Presenter
Kye Whyte – BMX Olympic silver medalist
