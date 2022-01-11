Dancing On Ice 2022: The full celebrity lineup

Dancing On Ice is back!

The popular ice-skating show returns to ITV and Virgin Media One this Sunday, January 16th at 6:30pm.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return as hosts, while Oti Mabuse will join Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel.

This year’s star-studded lineup includes a popular Love Islander, a Coronation Street legend, a Pussycat Doll, and a Paralympian.

Here are the twelve celebs taking to the ice this weekend:

Sally Dynevor – Coronation Street legend

Bez – Happy Mondays dancer

Stef Reid – Paralympian

Liberty Poole – Love Island star

Ben Foden – Rugby star

Kimberly Wyatt – Pussycat Doll star

Regan Gascoigne – Son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne

Rachel Stevens – Popstar

Connor Ball – The Vamps star

Brendan Cole – Strictly Come Dancing star

Ria Hebden – Presenter

Kye Whyte – BMX Olympic silver medalist