Dancing On Ice 2022: The full celebrity lineup

©ITV Plc
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Dancing On Ice is back!

The popular ice-skating show returns to ITV and Virgin Media One this Sunday, January 16th at 6:30pm.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return as hosts, while Oti Mabuse will join Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel.

©ITV Plc

This year’s star-studded lineup includes a popular Love Islander, a Coronation Street legend, a Pussycat Doll, and a Paralympian.

Here are the twelve celebs taking to the ice this weekend:

Sally Dynevor – Coronation Street legend

©ITV Plc

Bez – Happy Mondays dancer 

©ITV Plc

Stef Reid – Paralympian 

©ITV Plc

Liberty Poole – Love Island star

©ITV Plc

Ben Foden – Rugby star 

©ITV Plc

Kimberly Wyatt – Pussycat Doll star 

©ITV Plc

Regan Gascoigne – Son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne

©ITV Plc

Rachel Stevens – Popstar

©ITV Plc

Connor Ball – The Vamps star

©ITV Plc

Brendan Cole – Strictly Come Dancing star

©ITV Plc

Ria Hebden – Presenter

©ITV Plc

Kye Whyte – BMX Olympic silver medalist

©ITV Plc
