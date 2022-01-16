Dancing On Ice 2022: Here are the six celebrities performing tonight

The new season of Dancing On Ice kicks off tonight at 6:30pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return as hosts this season, while Oti Mabuse will join Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel.

The six celebrities strapping on their skates this weekend in the hope of winning the competition are Happy Monday’s star Bez, Strictly’s Brendan Cole, Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte, and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Next week, The Vamps star Connor Ball, rugby player Ben Foden, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Paralympian Stef Reid, son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne Regan, and popstar Rachel Stevens will take to the ice.

Pro skaters Matt Evers, Angela Egan, Alexandra Shauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan and wife Robin Johnstone. Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Karina Manta and Joe Johnson all return this season.

Completing the pro team are three brand-new additions to the 2022 line-up as world class competitive figure skaters Morgan Swales, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton all make their Dancing on Ice debuts.