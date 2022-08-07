Dami Hope reveals Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge’s Love Island reunion fight was CUT

Dami Hope has revealed Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge’s Love Island reunion fight was CUT.

According to one audience member, producers were forced to step in after the Casa Amor bombshells got into a heated argument, which resulted in Coco storming off.

However, fans were left confused while watching the reunion special, as the fight was a lot less dramatic than they anticipated.

During the 90-minute episode, Dami tweeted: “Are we gonna get the coco summer beef now?”

One fan asked the Irish Islander: “I’m assuming they didn’t show it all..?”

Dami replied: “Nah that was mid compared to what happened.”

The fight came after Coco spilled secrets about life during and after the Love Island villa on the ‘Saving Grace’ podcast.

The 27-year-old told the podcast host that after being dumped from the villa, she and Josh Le Grove were put in a holding villa and the pair grew close – despite his romance with Summer.

Grace asked “Did you s**g him?,” to which Coco replied, “No and I’m actually annoyed because I feel like I could have now. Talking to him now after I’m like I feel like it could have happened.”

“He was like ‘Oh I’m horny,’” she continued. “I was like right… I’m gonna take myself to bed. But I don’t know why I did that because sorry he’s so fit.”

“But we are really close now, like we spend like every day, like all day together and I’m like just let me try once. I even say to him, ‘Just let me try once please Josh!’”

Coco and Summer have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Summer also cryptically tweeted: “lemme just 🤫😂…”