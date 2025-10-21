Corrie star admits reason why she is returning to the soap after seven year absence

Catherine Tyldesley has explained the reason why she is returning to Coronation Street after a seven year absence.

The soap star previously starred in Corrie as Eva Price from 2011 until 2018. The last time viewers saw Eva, she left Weatherfield for a new start in France.

Amid Eva’s return to the Cobbles as the new landlady of The Rovers Return, Catherine has now spoken out about why it is the right time to reprise her role.

Speaking to The Sun, the 42-year-old recalled her initial reaction when she was asked to return to Corrie.

“I assumed [Eva would be returning for] someone’s funeral. I thought somebody’s dying – they want me to rock up,” Catherine explained.

“I was just really shocked. It’s an absolute dream. I remember watching the show as a kid, thinking: ‘God, I’d kill to be landlady one day. How cool would that be?’” she gushed.

Catherine then went on to detail that Corrie’s offer came at the right time for her family.

“I’d been away for nine months. I feel really blessed to have carried on working and done some great things, but I remember my husband Tom saying to me: ‘God, I hope your next job’s in Manchester, Cath’ – and then we got this call,” she teased.

“I’ve been asked before to come back but it didn’t work in the past because I had other projects. This time, I was like, ‘This could work,’” she stated.

“So it all came around at the right time. On a personal and professional level it felt right, and I’m so thrilled to be back. It’s just been gorgeous,” she added.

In her seven-year absence from Corrie, Catherine took on a number of different projects. The soap star took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, where she finished in 11th place with her professional partner Johannes Radebe.

The actress also starred in ITV detective series McDonald & Dodds, and reunited with her Corrie co-star Shayne Ward for Channel 5’s crime drama The Good Ship Murder.