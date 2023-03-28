Coronation Street stars Charlotte Jordan and Ryan Prescott win praise for ‘powerful’ acid attack storyline

Coronation Street stars Charlotte Jordan and Ryan Prescott have won praise following the latest episode of the popular soap.

Monday night’s episode of the show saw stalker Justin Rutherford (played by Andrew Still) attempt to throw acid at Daisy Midgeley (played by Charlotte) on her wedding day.

However, her wedding chauffeur Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) steps in the way, and becomes the victim of the attack instead.

Justin's cruel attack didn't go to plan. For support and advice on this storyline, please visit: https://t.co/FBzFAZ8TBW#Corrie pic.twitter.com/NbK6Igh6EU — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 27, 2023

Coronation Street are working alongside The Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) on the shocking storyline.

Charlotte told ITV: “When I was first told about this storyline, I really didn’t see this coming. It’s not something you see a lot on television so I was really surprised.”

“There is a fear lurking in the back of Daisy’s mind since Justin was released on bail. She has always been thinking, ‘will Justin retaliate in some way?'”

“Seeing him again after he has been warned multiple times by officials to stay away from her, she is certainly scared of how he is going to react. I don’t think Daisy really thought about how obsessed Justin was going to become.”

Viewers took to Twitter after Monday night’s episode aired to praise Charlotte and Ryan on their incredible acting.

Check out some of their reactions below:

I haven’t watched Corrie for a few weeks as I found the storylines dull and agitating. But I decided to watch tonight’s and have to say, the performances from tonight’s cast were stupendous. Charlotte and Ryan’s performances were incredibly powerful. #corrie #coronationstreet — ℌ𝔢𝔡𝔶𝔢𝔥 💚 🤍 ♥️ (@Hed_F1) March 27, 2023

Give charlie and ryan all the awards going that was powerful 💔 #Corrie #coronationstreet pic.twitter.com/bFnM6WyyRp — Laurabarr40 (@laurabarr39) March 27, 2023

……And breathe!!!…..@itvcorrie @itv #coronationstreet Honestly, a MASSIVE well done to the cast, crew, writers and all, in this extremely powerful storyline!! 😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️ — ℕ𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟 ♊️ (@NicholaJ80NMA) March 27, 2023

Powerful episode of @itvcorrie tonight, dealing with a very sensitive subject. What a masterclass in acting from everyone involved getting this message across #coronationstreet — J O E (@thequigleys) March 27, 2023

What a powerful episode of #Corrie tonight. And the horror of that shower scene. Spectacular acting all round.#CoronationStreet — 💁🏾‍♀️ Pritha Bardhan 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@PrithaBardhan) March 27, 2023