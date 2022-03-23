Ad
Coronation Street favourite departing the show after 21 years

Jennie McAlpine is set to depart Coronation Street after 21 years.

The actress has played Fiz Stapes in the soap since 2001 and after two decades, the character will be sadly leaving Weatherfield.

Fiz will move away with her partner Phill, leaving her devastated ex-partner Tyrone Dobbs behind.

It is not yet known if Jennie is leaving the show for good, or whether her character Fiz could return to the cobbles again.

The actress has taken breaks in the past to star in the 17th season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and to go on maternity leave.

