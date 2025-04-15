Chris O’Dowd’s Black Mirror episode branded ‘best episode of the franchise’

Chris O’Dowd’s Black Mirror episode titled “Common People” has been branded one of “best” episodes, with the best premise.

Season seven of the sci-fi series was released earlier this month, and saw the Bridesmaids star appear in episode one, alongside Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The synopsis for the very first episode of the season reads: “When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, her desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive – but at a cost…”

The episode centres around Amanda, playing by Rashida Jones, who needs a subscription service to survive, the repercussions she faces as the cost increases and the quality deteriorates, and the extent her husband played by Chris O’Dowd will go to in order to pay for the service.

Many fans praised the episode, saying it reminded them of the “very old school black mirror episodes.”

Alongside Chris, viewers gushed over Rashida Jones, who plays the Irish actors wife in the episode.

One wrote: “The black mirror episode with Chris O’dowd and Rashida Jones is the best premise of one of their episodes since the dead boyfriend ai one with Domnhall Gleeson.”

Another wrote: “Probably one of the best episodes of the franchise? Very old school black mirror — like a combination of Be Right Back and 15 million merits. Chris O’Dowd’s performance is soul-crushing. This is the black mirror spirit we all loved before.”

A third wrote: “This episode was brilliantly written and acted. So dark and sinister. “Eerily plausible and not too far off” is how I would describe the thread that connects most episodes of Black Mirror.”

A fourth praised the actor, writing: “Chris O’Dowd is unbelievable in that new #BlackMirror”

