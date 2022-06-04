Chloe Burrows reveals what Love Island stars are BANNED from bringing into the villa

Chloe Burrows has revealed what Love Island stars were banned from bringing into the villa last year.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2021 series, has admitted the contestants weren’t allowed bring fake tan into the house.

The girls were also banned from wearing lash extensions during their time on the show.

During an interview with KISS Fresh, Chloe was asked if there was one thing she wished she could’ve had in the villa.

Without hesitation, the blonde beauty said: “Uh, fake tan… and eyelash extensions.”

Chloe revealed that the “bedsheets” were the reason producers wouldn’t allow Islanders to wear fake tan.

“I was in for a right shock when I went in that villa cause I’m fake tan and eyelash ’til I die, and went in there and [the producers] were like ‘yeah you’re not allowed fake tan because of the bedsheets.'”

“Cause obviously imagine that on TV – you can see bright pink stains everywhere from where I’ve been laying,” she clarified.

The Bicester native then mentioned that eyelash extensions were prohibited because of Covid.

“Mine had all fallen out, so I had no lashes,” she cringed.

“I remember that first morning, I got up, and you have to go and do your beach hut and then I walked back into the dressing room and then I was like ‘right I’m gonna make myself look really fit and go and stick it on these boys.'”

“But then [the producers] were like ‘right go downstairs now.'”

“So I’ve gone downstairs, not brushed my teeth, not brushed my hair, no lashes, pulling boys for chats,” she laughed.

Chloe entered the villa as a bombshell in the seventh series of Love Island.

She and her boyfriend, Toby Aromolaran, finished the show in second place, after winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

The brand new series of Love Island kicks off on Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

