Charley Webb confirms her departure from Emmerdale

Charley Webb has confirmed her departure from Emmerdale, after 19 years on the soap.

The actress, who played Debbie Dingle, has not appeared on the show since the start of 2021 – but fans were hoping she would make a return.

During an Instagram Q&A on Monday, one fan asked: “Have you left Emmerdale?”

The 33-year-old replied: “This is always my most asked question but I’ve never answered it before because I’ve never wanted to make a big deal of it.”

“I left to have [my son] Ace 2 years ago, I went back at the end of last year to complete a storyline. So, I guess officially it’s been a year. I never felt the need to announce it which is why we didn’t.”

Charley married to her co-star Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe on the soap.