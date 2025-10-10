Celebrity Traitors star ‘threw a wobbly’ after becoming first star to be murdered

Paloma Faith was reportedly furious after she became the first celebrity to be murdered on the UK version of Celebrity Traitors.

During Thursday’s episode, the singer lost her place on the show when the lid of her coffin was dramatically slammed shut before being carried away.

The murder was particularly brutal, as it was carried out by her longtime pal Alan Carr – who is one of the three Traitors.

A source has since told The Mirror: “She threw a wobbly afterwards about being the first to go.

“Some players just shrug it off when they leave, but Paloma was fuming when she discovered who had betrayed her.

“She couldn’t work out what had actually happened, and when she found out the details, it only made her feel worse.

“Paloma is loud and wears her heart on her sleeve – it’s fair to say that she wasn’t happy with going home first.”

Speaking on the Traitors podcast Uncloaked, Paloma hit out at her pal Alan, 49, for murdering her.

“I don’t think it was very nice,” she said. “I still maintain to this day that if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that.

“So I don’t think he should have done it to me and I’m surprised that he did.”

Fans were shocked during Thursday’s episode when Alan chose to murder Paloma.

He was tasked with murdering a Faithful by using the pollen of a poison lily and touching someone’s face.

Meeting Paloma in the kitchen, Alan said, “You’ve got a hair on your face” before he subtly touched her face to adjust her hair.