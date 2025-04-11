Celebrity Big Brother fans are left asking the same question about Jack P. Shepherd

Jack P. Shepherd has Celebrity Big Brother fans all asking the same question after Thursday night’s episode, in which he received many shock nominations.

The show’s viewers are left wondering if they’ve “missed” something as the Coronation Street star received a whopping eight nominations from fellow housemates.

Such nominations were due to reasons including Jack “having a game plan” and wearing too much aftershave in the Big Brother house.

Explaining her reasoning for nominating the actor, Angelica Bell told Big Brother: “I like to call him the observer because he likes to sit back and sometimes not get so involved in what’s happening. It makes me feel a little bit awkward and so it makes me feel a bit bad.”

On the other hand, Donna Preston left viewers slightly confused after it was because he wears “too much aftershave.”

“I think he just goes a bit overboard on the aftershave and it’s just cutting the back of my throat and sometimes it makes me gag. Jack uses three different sprays a day and it’s like a cocktail,” she shared.

Chesney Hawkes opened up about how he questions his friendship with Jack as he finds him rather “stand-offish.”

The singer continued: “I’m quite a demonstrative person, touchy-feely, everybody in the house seems to have that same kind of thing.”

“Jack doesn’t, he’s quite stand-offish in that way. It does give me that little bit of oh, maybe he’s not my friend. He just doesn’t like to be touched and I respect that but that’s my reason for nominating.”

However, Patsy Palmer revealed that she nominated the 37-year-old as he reminds her of The Joker.

“I sleep next to Jack and he looked today like The Joker. I have nightmares about The Joker, he could trigger nightmares for me which I don’t like,” she explained in the Diary Room.

“I don’t like the face of The Joker. I won’t watch the film, I don’t like that face, I don’t like when I see it on Halloween.”

“I’m not saying it’s his face. He’s a nice looking guy but… just gonna give me nightmares.”

Danny believes that Jack enjoys “messing with his mind”, and said: “I think his jokes are intentionally to wind people up a little bit.”

“This experience is enough of a mind f**k and he enjoys messing with your mind a little bit while it’s going on and that’s just not my kind of sense of humour.”

Trisha Goddard even compared him to “a snake” to Big Brother, and said: “He has a really dark sense of humour which while I appreciate…”

“He sat there coiled up for the first day or so and then he’ll just say one word or one phrase. He’ll often not be in the group and then suddenly he’s there,” she said and hissed at the end.

Former Dance Moms star, JoJo Siwa, said: “What I’ve observed from Jack in this house is Jack does Jack. If you’re looking for your water bottle, he’s not going to help you find it.”

“If you’re in the kitchen cooking, he might come in and make himself a tea and then keep it pushing.”

Celebrity Big Brother fans were quick to take to X to express their concerns and confusion over the matter.

One Person wrote: “Jack is getting so many nominations, I’m so shocked?! #cbbuk.”

Another added: “jack has literally had no screen time but is getting nominated by everyone, what has he been doing to everyone behind the scenes lmaooo #cbbuk.”

“JACK HAS HAD ABSOLUTELY ZERO SCREEN TIME BUT HE’S TRAUMATISED EVERYONE?? #CBBUK.”

“we’ve clearly missed some footage of jack #CBBUK.”

