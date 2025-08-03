Catherine Zeta-Jones shares her love for Adare Manor as she discusses visiting her Irish roots for the second season of Wednesday

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared her love for Adare Manor as she discussed visiting her Irish roots for season two of Wednesday.

While the first season of the popular series was filmed in Romania, the most recent instalment was filmed in Wicklow, Dublin, and Offaly, among other places.

Speaking about spending time in Ireland filming the series, the actress praised the landscape and “great Irish crew.”

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Catherine said of her Irish roots: “My grandmother, Catherine O’Callaghan, was born in Swansea but she was Irish, so being there was wonderful for me.”

“We had everything we needed in Ireland… from waterfalls to gothic graveyards and a great Irish crew.”

The timing of the filming coincided with both her and her husband’s birthdays, meaning they celebrated in style in Ireland.

“I found my little places to go. And, of course, I was close to Wales, so my parents came over to visit me, and they love Ireland. Then my husband came over, and we went to play golf on the West Coast.”

“Adare Manor is one of our favourite places to go for a long weekend, so we did that a couple of times, which was wonderful,” she said.

We went to Cork, because that’s where my family is from. My grandmother and her family dynamic were Irish, and she’s my little angel, who always sits right here,” she said as she gestured to her shoulder.

When asked if spending time in Ireland opened her mind to the possibility of living here, she confessed: “Very much so. There are areas in Ireland that are very similar to where I was brought up in Mumbles – coastal villages, going through the country lanes to the set.”

“It had a wonderful, comforting familiarity to me, even things like getting my fish dinner. Ashford village does a very nice fish and chips!”

“It’s a sensibility that’s very similar to the people and the places and the things that I was just brought up and where I call home.”

“But I do find I’m spending much more time in Europe the last few years, because my children are both now out of college, and Michael and I spend more time in the UK and in Spain and stuff,” Catherine said.

The new series of Wednesday was filmed in a number of places, including Ashford Studios in County Wicklow, Dean’s Grange Cemetery in County Dublin, and Charleville Castle in County Offaly, according to Tourism Ireland.

Returning cast members Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo will also become series regulars on the hit Netflix show.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor will also return.