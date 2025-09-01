Cat Deeley shares family news as she returns to This Morning for the first time since Patrick Kielty split

Cat Deeley shared some big family news as she returned to This Morning today for the first time since her split from Patrick Kielty.

The former couple, who share two sons, announced their separation in July – after 13 years of marriage.

On Monday, the presenter returned to host ITV’s This Morning alongside Ben Shephard following their summer break.

During the show, Cat and Ben discussed the fact that a lot of children returned to school today.

Ben revealed his son Jack, who recently completed his A-levels, had gone back to his primary school to take up a role as a teaching assistant.

Cat then confessed: “My littlest is starting his new school today, so he’s got to wear a blazer and he’s popped the collar!”

Cat and Patrick share two sons together – Milo, 9, and James, 7.

In a joint statement announcing their split in July, they said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”

Cat’s return to TV comes just days before Patrick will be back in RTÉ to host the brand new season of The Late Late Show, which kicks off on Friday, September 12th.