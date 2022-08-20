Calista Flockhart in talks to reprise her role as Ally McBeal in revival series

Calista Flockhart is reportedly in early talks to reprise her role as Ally McBeal in a revival series.

Two decades after the original show came to an end after five seasons, Deadline has reported that a reboot is in early development at ABC.

It’s understood the new show “will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school.”

The protagonist is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.

According to the outlet, Calista has been approached to reprise her role as Ally in some capacity, and to executive produce the reboot.

However, a decision won’t be made until an actual script has been written by showrunner Karin Gist.

The original series, which aired on Fox from 1997-2002, followed Ally, a young lawyer working at a prestigious Boston law firm alongside her ex-lover and his wife.

The series received critical acclaim in its early seasons, winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 1998 and 1999, and also winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999.