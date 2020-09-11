Caitlyn Jenner says ex-wife Kris ‘would be phenomenal’ on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Fans are hoping Kris will join the cast of RHOBH – after KUWTK comes to an end

Caitlyn Jenner says ex-wife Kris ‘would be phenomenal’ on Real Housewives of...

Caitlyn Jenner thinks her ex-wife Kris Jenner “would be phenomenal” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After the famous family confirmed the end of their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this week, fans called for Kris to join the cast of Bravo’s RHOBH.

Speaking to Access, Caitlyn said she believes it would be a good move for Kris.

She said: “Well, put it this way, Kris could handle all of those women and some others, yes.”

“That’s kind of in her element. I think she would do really well. She would have a lot to say with all these girls.”

“She would be phenomenal on that show,” she added.

The news comes after Caitlyn recently admitted she wasn’t told about KUWTK being cancelled.

Caitlyn was a regular on KUWTK from 2007 until her divorce from Kris in 2015, and her subsequent gender transition.

Speaking on Australia’s The Morning Show, she said: “Nobody called me, I heard it through the media. Was I surprised? No.”

The former Olympian went on to praise the family for keeping the show going for over 14 years.

“That show, it’s probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years,” she continued.

“The girls and Kris have have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long. But everybody is in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on. But what a run.”

“I wasn’t surprised but I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years… I don’t know the inner workings of all the family, but I know all of the kids have moved on into their own areas,” she said.

