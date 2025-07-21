Brother of missing Amy Bradley supports latest Netflix series BUT issues one complaint

The brother of missing person Amy Bradley, who is at the centre of the latest Netflix series, has spoken out in support of the latest Netflix series but issued one complaint to the steaming service.

Netflix’s latest three-part true-crime docuseries, Amy Bradley Is Missing, premiered on July 16, 2025.

The disappearance of 23‑year‑old Amy Lynn Bradley aboard Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas has captivated true crime fans over the years, with theories running wild about what happened on the ship that day.

The new series examines the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and includes interviews with the Bradley family and eyewitnesses who were also aboard the ship.

Sharing his thoughts to X, following the release of the docu-series, Amy’s brother Brad shared his support for the series, but critiqued the project for “leaving out quite a bit of information.”

“Yes, we support it, but it was not a complete account and left out quite a bit of information,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

“It would have required 10 seasons to tell it all, but we thought the producers did an awesome job overall and are happy with the response so far.”

For 27 years, my family has searched for Amy. We will not stop. The Netflix docuseries “Amy Bradley Is Missing” is shining a light on her story and we need your help to follow leads and find answers. Please consider donating and sharing. ❤️https://t.co/1NNA7O1WXf — Brad Bradley (@BradRad5Bradley) July 20, 2025

In a follow-up post, he wrote: “For 27 years, my family has searched for Amy. We will not stop.”

“The Netflix docuseries Amy Bradley is Missing is shining a light on her story and we need your help to follow leads and find answers.”

Amy Bradley Is Missing offers an in-depth look at the case through interviews with Amy’s family, cruise ship staff, FBI investigators, and eyewitnesses.

The series reconstructs the timeline of events leading up to her disappearance and explores the many twists and dead ends that followed.

In the series, her brother Brad recounts the moment he last saw her as her parents describe their tireless campaign to keep her case in the public eye.

The series explores not just what happened, but what was lost—and what still might be found.