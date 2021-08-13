The musical is based on the life of the late Princess

Broadway musical about Princess Diana is coming to Netflix very soon

A Broadway musical about Princess Diana is coming to Netflix very soon.

Diana The Musical was originally slated for a stage debut last March, but production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After over a year of delays, the stage show will finally open on Broadway in November – but a taping of the musical will premiere on Netflix first.

Broadway is coming to Netflix. The new stage musical @DianaOnBroadway, starring Jeanna de Waal, will premiere next year ahead of its 2021 Broadway opening. (📸 Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade) pic.twitter.com/ZGF5m2bhW9 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 12, 2020

According to Digital Spy, Diana The Musical will land on Netflix on October 1.

The production’s producer said: “The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming it live on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year.”

“We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIANA The Musical (@dianaonbroadway)

The musical is directed by Christopher Ashley, and showcases a range of Broadway stars.

Jeanna de Wall will play the lead role of Diana Spencer, after previously appearing in Broadway hit Wicked.

Roe Hartrampf and Erin Davie will play Prince Charles and Camilla, while Judy Kay will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIANA The Musical (@dianaonbroadway)

The musical was filmed at a theatre in NYC for Netflix, without an audience.

The stage show is inspired by the life of Princess Diana, and her struggle within the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales was the first wife of Prince Charles, and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

She was tragically killed in a car crash in France in 1997, in a death that shocked the world.