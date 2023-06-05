Britain’s Got Talent fans are all saying the same thing about the final

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 on Sunday night, and fans are not happy about it.

Viggo, who danced around the stage in a hi-vis jacket to Daft Punk’s One More Time, beat 13-year-old dancer Lilliana Clifton and 14-year-old Irish magician Cillian O’Connor in the grand finale.

After the results were announced, viewers took to Twitter to slam the show, with many threatening to boycott it next year.

One fan tweeted: “After this years abysmal result – i will definitely not be watching #BGT next year. It’s the biggest farce EVER.”

Another wrote: “I will never watch again. Totally shocking results. Feel sorry for all the talented lovely acts that didn’t get through.”

The hashtag #CancelBGT was also trending on Twitter on the night, as many felt Lilliana and Charlie were robbed.

Are you actually kidding me, Viggo won WTF is wrong with the British public, proper talented performers missing out on a place in the final due to a completely stupid rubbish act, incredibly disappointing result tonight #BGT #BGT2023 #BritainsGotTalent — David O’Connor (@David0Connor) May 30, 2023

That may be the most shocking #BGT2023 result ive ever seen. I didnt call that at all. — Daniels mummy ❤🌺 (@NikkiABoleyn) June 4, 2023

Probably one of the worst final results in history. Standards have been declining for years. Musa or Malakai were clearly better. Should have realised what was going on when they revealed their wildcard pick.#BGT2023#BritainsGotTalent — Scott Fallon (@iamscotty88) June 4, 2023

Such an amazing lineup of finalists at #BGT2023 yet…a very shocking result! What an underwhelming winner! Killed the excitement of the whole evening 🙄 #BGTFinal — Eyerene O (@reniebabie) June 4, 2023

After this years abysmal result – i will definitely not be watching #BGT next year. It’s the biggest farce EVER. #BGTFinal #BGT2023 #BritainsGotTalent — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 🇨🇦 (@MJ_JJ061215) June 4, 2023

The kids this year have been robbed, absolute joke of a result,#BGT2023 @britainsgot — John Wilson (@johnhumpywilson) June 4, 2023

#BGT2023 I will never watch again. Totally shocking results. Feel sorry for all the talented lovely acts that didn’t get through. 👎👎👎 — Andrea 🌺 (@IAmGenuineMe) June 4, 2023

Viggo won the £250,000 cash prize, as well as a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Reacting to Viggo’s win, judge Alesha Dixon said: “You’ve captivated the nation, they love you.”

Bruno Tonioli added: “I think your physical comedy is world-class, you have created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean.”

Simon Cowell said: “At least you didn’t make me look stupid tonight. I have never ever met an act like you in my life, I will admit it, I really really love you now.”

