Britain’s Got Talent delays auditions after judge Simon Cowell ‘falls ill’

Britain’s Got Talent has delayed its first audition round of the new series, after judge Simon Cowell fell ill.

The auditions were set to take place at Birmingham’s Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday, but were cancelled at the last minute due to Simon’s health.

The music mogul reportedly began feeling unwell within the past 24 hours.

A BGT spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, today’s filming of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed.”

The 65-year-old previously opened up about suffering from migraines, which can sometimes force him to miss filming.

The star has been seen wearing red-tinted glasses to help protect his eyes from the studio’s bright lights.

In February 2024, he addressed concerned fans directly on Instagram, saying: “Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester, I look forward to seeing you then. PS. This is why I wear these glasses!”

Sharing a snap of himself in the glasses while filming, he added: “I just found out, according to the internet, I have a ‘mystery illness’.”

He went on to clarify: “For anyone concerned, I missed two auditions at the end of one day, two weeks ago, because I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights.”

Despite recent health worries, Simon has continued to make public appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

Last month, he was teased online for his awkward clapping while walking through the spirit tunnel on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

As crew members sang about him to the tune of The Greatest Showman, Simon laughed his way down the corridor before joking, “Can I do that again?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

During his chat with Jennifer, she asked if he had enjoyed the experience.

He replied: “I absolutely loved that, when they told me about it, it is seriously the best way of coming onto a show, seriously, do you mind if I steal it for AGT?”

Jennifer responded: “Oh, you know what, if you invite us to do it for you.”

To which Simon added: “I think it’s brilliant. I want to do it twice, I might do it on the way back.”

While the setback has delayed the show’s launch, Simon is said to be recovering well and is expected to return quickly.