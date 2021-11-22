Bridgerton wraps production on season two

Bridgerton has wrapped production on season two.

The upcoming season, which is based on the second instalment of the Bridgerton novel series, will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and his romance with new character Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Showrunner and creator Chris Van Dusen took to Instagram to share a photo with Jonathan and Simone, as they officially finished filming.

Alongside the photo, Chris wrote: “And that’s an official wrap on Season Two! I am so proud of this cast and crew who all brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year.”

“I cannot wait for the world to see what we have in store for them. And these two in this photo with me right here👆👆.”

“Words are not enough. We’ll be coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬,” he added.

The show has already gotten the early go ahead for season three and four, after it debuted season one as Netflix’s most watched show ever.

It was overtaken earlier this year by Korean drama Squid Game.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the series, recently teased that season two of Bridgerton would be “a lot spicier” than season one.

Speaking about Anthony Bridgerton’s love story, the Irish actress told Entertainment Tonight: “When you do season 1, you don’t know if you’re gonna get a season 2, but we were like, ‘I really hope we get a chance to tell that story because people love it so much.’”

“And Kate is such a fiery character. She’s like this strong, independent woman. We really wanted to get to that and the fact that we get to tell [it] is a real privilege.”

The Galway native, who shot to fame in Derry Girls, also teased the chemistry between Anthony and Kate “is quite major” in the second season.

Watch the first look teaser trailer for season two below: